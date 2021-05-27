Giants HC Joe Judge: ‘Daniel Jones is our quarterback’

Hey everyone! I've been thinking a lot lately about Daniel Jones (as I'm sure many of us Giants fanatics have been doing). We've heard the platitudes about this being a "make or break season" for DJ for several months now, and I think most of us agree this is an accurate assessment of the situation. The front office shelled out resources this offseason to support him as much as possible, the team needs to make a decision about his 5th year option after the upcoming season ends, QBs tend to reveal themselves as studs or duds by their 3rd season, et cetera et cetera. As a result, I've thought a lot about what a successful season for DJ looks like. Is it measured by individual stats? By team accomplishments? By a visual interpretation of his progress? By complex analytics? Or by his positional ranking at the end of the season?