Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants HC Joe Judge: ‘Daniel Jones is our quarterback’

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants head coach Joe Judge praises Daniel Jones and commits to him as the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback. Daniel Jones is the man for the job, at least right now. There are still a number of question marks surrounding the 2019 first-round pick and his ability to be a legitimate successor to the man he once backed up — Eli Manning.

elitesportsny.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The New York Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants’ Kadarius Toney turning heads at minicamp, including Daniel Jones’

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (Image via The Record) NY Giants rookie Kadarius Toney aims to build on a strong minicamp and develop into a game-altering weapon in Daniel Jones’ arsenal. Kadarius Toney’s athleticism was evident throughout mandatory minicamp, and by all accounts he had his most impressive...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants’ Daniel Jones already has high praise for Kenny Golladay

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) and quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talk during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford. Giants Ota Practice. The NY Giants signed Kenny Golladay to be target 1 for Daniel Jones after having a...
NFLBig Blue View

NFL.com: Giants among teams to do right by their quarterback

The New York Giants were one of the most active teams in the entire NFL over the course of the 2021 off season. The Giants were, frankly, surprisingly and stunningly active given their tight (to say the least) salary cap situation and penchant for letting other teams provide excitement in the draft.
NFLBig Blue View

Daniel Jones and the Measurements of Success

Hey everyone! I've been thinking a lot lately about Daniel Jones (as I'm sure many of us Giants fanatics have been doing). We've heard the platitudes about this being a "make or break season" for DJ for several months now, and I think most of us agree this is an accurate assessment of the situation. The front office shelled out resources this offseason to support him as much as possible, the team needs to make a decision about his 5th year option after the upcoming season ends, QBs tend to reveal themselves as studs or duds by their 3rd season, et cetera et cetera. As a result, I've thought a lot about what a successful season for DJ looks like. Is it measured by individual stats? By team accomplishments? By a visual interpretation of his progress? By complex analytics? Or by his positional ranking at the end of the season?
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Blake Martinez on Daniel Jones: He’s a “No. 1 leader”

Giants need Daniel Jones to be a top-tier quarterback. With New York Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones heading into a crucial year he’s had the support of the team’s front office and coaching staff. Now one of his teammate in linebacker Blake Martinez hs praising him as a leader. “He’s a...
NFLallfans.co

It’s Now or Never for Daniel Jones

The chatter of “now or never” for Daniel Jones began last season and picked up pace during the offseason. The Giants have one of the better defenses in football. Last season they ranked 9th for fewest points conceded, and 5th fewest touchdowns allowed. Also giving up the 12th fewest yards. In comparison, the offense ranked 31st in yards, points scored, and passing touchdowns, and also bottom 3 in the league for offense efficiency. You don’t have to be a genius to work out what the problem was.
NFLYardbarker

A Deep Look at the Giants' Quarterbacks Ahead of Training Camp

Football is regarded as a team sport that requires all 11 guys on offense, defense, and special teams to come together and make the magic that sends their loyal fan base into the start of a new work week during the fall with a big smile on their faces. But...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Eli Manning To Return to New York Giants; Daniel Jones No Longer Starting QB?

The 2021 off-season has been the year for quarterback controversy in the NFL. It feels like most of the teams have had some sort of issue at the quarterback position. luckily for the New York Giants, that is not the case. For the time being it seems like the Giants are committed to Daniel Jones as the sat after for the upcoming 2021 season. In fact, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox had the following to say on Jones’ position on the depth chart.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Does Daniel Jones offer sneaky upside as a QB2?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. Last season, the New York Giants scored 24-plus points in just...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - QB Daniel Jones

We now get to the man who is without question the most important member of this Giants football team, the man who, as he goes, so too will the Giants. That would be quarterback Daniel Jones, who enters his third season looking to take a significant leap in his development to at least a top third ranking.
NFLBig Blue View

Daniel Jones, Barkley, Toney and My 2021 Outlook

It's year 3 on "Danny Dimes, " and given the skill players and supporting staff that has been assembled around him, I'm pretty sure that when all is said and done that while Jones may not justify being the #6 pick, (They probably could have gotten quite a haul in a trade down for that pick,) I still think they may have gotten " Eli Lite." Eli Lite? Yeah sign me up for that right now!
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Daniel Jones picked to have Josh Allen season

The Giants are good enough to win 11 games in 2021, but could also end up with only seven wins if they don’t live up to expectations. There success will ride on quarterback Daniel Jones. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report has ranked the young NFL quarterbacks that he believes could...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants 2021 roster profile: Will QB Daniel Jones make the leap?

As we meander our way through player-by-player profiles of every member of the New York Giants 90-man roster, we have arrived at the most important one. Jones will almost certainly have more to do with the success or failure of the 2021 Giants than any other player on the roster. Not to mention his performance could have much to do with the direction of the franchise in years to come. Jobs, including his own, could well be on the line for the long-struggling Giants in 2021.