Cruella can be Disney and punk as hell
Cruella, Disney’s third go at a live-action film franchise based on 101 Dalmatians, is one of the most lavish, aesthetically minded studio movies to be released in years. The film, which hits theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday, May 27, features wall-to-wall popular music of the 1970s. You can practically see the line items on the budget every time the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, or Iggy Pop appear on the soundtrack. In lieu of the usual grandiose battle sequences and physics-defying acrobatics of the modern blockbuster, Cruella uses the grammar of high fashion culture — spectacular reveals, outrageous clothing designs, and cutting insults between wealthy and powerful people — to move the plot along.www.polygon.com