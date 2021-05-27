Industrial Demand is Unabated in the High Desert

The Bureau of Land Management has instituted seasonal fire restrictions on BLM lands through December 31. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. The BLM’s seasonal Fire Prevention Order places fire restrictions for the California Desert District, which includes San Bernardino County as well as most of southern California. The elevated restrictions address the use of campfires, controlled flame devices, and smoking on public lands. In addition, recreational target shooting is prohibited in western San Bernardino County, (but does not target licensed hunting). A statewide Fire Prevention Order requires a year-round campfire permit, a five-foot diameter clearance around campfires, prohibits the possession and use of steel-jacketed or steel core ammunition, and provides guidance for extinguishing campfires on BLM-managed public lands.