San Bernardino County, CA

Industrial Demand is Unabated in the High Desert

By Jeff Shaw
rebusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Desert portion of San Bernardino County, also known as the Mojave River Valley, is anticipating exceptional industrial development growth in the upcoming years as the balance of the Inland Empire builds out and has no significant land to further develop. The Mojave River Valley region contains more than...

rebusinessonline.com
