Best Champions League Finals: 5 greatest European finals ranked
There is nothing better in football than the Champions League final. Nope, not even the pies at Morecambe. And, this year, it’s a(nother) special one. It is the second time in two years that we have had an all-English final and the third in 15 years. In 2019 Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe, thanks to a 2-0 will against Tottenham, the sixth time they have held the trophy aloft. Back in 2008, Chelsea played Man Utd and a certain John Terry missed a penalty.www.shortlist.com