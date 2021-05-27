5 minutes with Jason Passwaters - What cyberthreat intelligence can learn from the military

Threat Intelligence has become a bucket for a lot of things – from Indicators of Compromise (IOC), to malware reverse engineering, to deep and dark web scans. And while all of these elements provide insight into the criminal underworld, in many cases it takes a more robust capability to process it and translate it into the context of a specific business – and identify a specific risk. As a former Marine with expertise in counterintelligence, Human Intelligence (HUMINT) and Technical Surveillance Counter-Measures (TSCM), Jason Passwaters leveraged his international war fighting experience and built uniquely qualified teams at iSIGHT Partners, and then in co-founding Intel 471. His military service taught him to emphasize three areas that can make threat intelligence more targeted and actionable for organizations.