Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Average cost of cloud account compromises reached $6.2 million over a 12-month period

By Editorial Guidelines
securitymagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProofpoint, Inc. and Ponemon Institute released the results of a new study on “The Cost of Cloud Compromise and Shadow IT.” The average cost of cloud account compromises reached $6.2 million over a 12-month period, according to over 600 IT and IT security professionals in the U.S. In addition, 68% of these survey respondents believe cloud account takeovers present a significant security risk to their organizations, with more than half indicating the frequency and severity of cloud account compromises has increased over the last 12 months.

www.securitymagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Google Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Cloud Services#Average Cost#Cost Management#Enterprise Data#Proofpoint Inc#Ponemon Institute#Appomni#Saas#Splunk#Google Workspace#Untangle#Cloud Account Compromises#Cloud Data Breaches#Cloud Compromise#Cloud Resources#Cloud Account Takeovers#Substantial Risks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwaretahawultech.com

Nutanix and HPE Announce Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption

DUBAI, UAE, 13th June, 2021: Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes and benefit from the agile, elastic, and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud while gaining the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment.
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

How cloud adoption is shaping digital identity trends in 2021 | #cloudsecurity

Ask any security professional their top three concerns, and identity is likely a response — if not the top worry. Digital transformation and the evolution of identity in the workplace — spurred by decentralization, cloud adoption and remote work — have exposed the fact that identity and access management has outgrown traditional security protections and poses major risks. Adaptable and agile security architectures with a spotlight on identity are a necessity to keep employees and their organizations safe.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cloud Complexity Rattles Enterprise Security Efforts | #cloudsecurity

More than 15 months after the pandemic-driven rush to remote work, enterprises are still paying the price for the faster-than-previously-planned migration to the cloud. According to the 2021 Thales Global Threat Report conducted by 451 Research, 82% of organizations maintain such concerns, especially when it comes to encrypting data stored in the cloud and the complexity of today’s cloud environments.
Marketscityofhype.com

Cloud Security Market SWOT Analysis by Players, Size, Share, and Forecast 2021-2026

The Global Cloud Security Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Cloud Security Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players – including Trend Micro, Mcafee LLC, Symantec Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Broadcom, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Computer Science Corporation (CSC), Fortinet, Sophos, PLC, Imperva, Qualys, Ciphercloud, Zscaler, Avanan & Cloudpassage etc have been looking into Cloud Security as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

HelpSystems expands email, cloud security portfolio with acquisition of Agari, Beyond Security | #cloudsecurity

HelpSystems has announced the acquisition of Agari and Beyond Security as the firm continues to expand its cybersecurity portfolio. The financial details of the transactions were not disclosed. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security is a provider of automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions. The firm’s products, beSecure, beSource, and...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

CSPM explained: Filling the gaps in cloud security | #cloudsecurity

Every week brings another report of someone leaving an unsecured online storage container filled with sensitive customer data. Some are astounding in terms of severity, such as what happened in November 2020, when more than 10 million files containing travel-related data was exposed from an improperly configured AWS S3 bucket. And it can happen to anyone: A misconfigured storage container on Azure was found to be Microsoft’s own responsibility in early May.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

A roadmap for developing a secure enterprise cloud operating model | #cloudsecurity

As companies make the journey to the public cloud, they must learn from the avoidable mistakes that many other companies have made in the recent past in their respective cloud journeys. Just in the last two years, many such simple and avoidable mistakes in securing the application and data hosted in the public cloud have led to massive data and network breaches at large financial and technology firms such as Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, Capital One, Facebook, MGM, Microsoft, and Verizon.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Ann Arbor’s Censys Releases New Cloud Security Offering | #cloudsecurity

Ann Arbor-based Censys, a leader in attack surface management (ASM), has announced a new cloud security offering that includes cloud storage bucket discovery, risk analysis, daily asset scanning, and a centralized and complete cloud inventory across all cloud providers. The attack surface of any given software is all the points...
Businessqatar-tribune.com

MEEZA attains four Microsoft Gold certifications

MEEZA, Qatar’s pioneering Managed IT services and solutions provider, has been awarded four Gold certifications in the domains of Cloud Platform, Application Development, Application integration and Data Centre offerings hence achieving the Gold Partner status by Microsoft. The enhanced partnership status recognises MEEZA’s outstanding efforts in bringing to market best-of-breed...
Technologybackendnews.net

Edge Computing: A vital component in modern cybersecurity solutions

Over the years, Edge Computing has continuously gained trust from the IT community, as well as recognition from those outside the IT circles. Now, the focus is put on cementing its place as a vital technological innovation. In fact, Forrester is calling 2021 the year for Edge Computing, predicting it will move from experimentation to mass deployment.
Softwaretechgig.com

Nutanix- HPE expand partnership to accelerate hybrid and multi cloud adoption

New solution deploys databases in minutes with Nutanix Era, a Database Operations and Management Solution, Delivered Through HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era™, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with. HPE. ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed. cloud.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Zscaler, ServiceNow Set Security Integrations for Cloud Data – MeriTalk | #cloudsecurity

Cloud security provider Zscaler and digital workflow service provider ServiceNow have announced new service integrations that the companies said will give joint customers improved visibility and data security for cloud data protection and security incident response. “These enhancements allow customers to further benefit from their zero trust architectures by gaining...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Palo Alto Networks Enhances Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Palo Alto Networks has updated its Prisma Cloud solution for cloud security posture management (CSPM) to help organizations eliminate cybersecurity blind spots and guard against alert fatigue, according to the company. To understand the potential value of Prisma Cloud, it’s important to understand the emerging Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)...
Businessustechtimes.com

Amazon Web Services to set up new data centers in Spain for $ 3.4 billion

Amazon to invest $3.04 billion in new data centers in Aragon, Spain. The latest data centers will open by mid-2022. The cloud computing service unit of Amazon, Amazon Web Services, will be investing the amount over ten years, the company stated in a release. The investment includes capital expenditure, the...
Technologymalwarebytes.com

Cloud vs on premise: 3 reasons the Cloud is winning

Thanks to the vast rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to millions of people in the US and Europe, some of us are finally seeing some semblance of a return to normalcy. And organizations, who have experienced first-hand the struggle to stay afloat during months of struggle, are expecting to transition back to how things were.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Data Center Networking Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2026 || ALE International ,Broadcom, Inc. ,Cisco Systems, Inc. ,Dell, Inc.

The global data center networking market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Growing demand for automated network provisioning & rising adoption of cloud & big data services are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Technologyatoallinks.com

Significance of Cloud Governance

In an expedited world, various organizations are incorporating multiple cloud choices for different workloads. As a result, hybrid cloud has become a remarkably popular choice since it has better business growth, especially on-premise and public cloud. Gartner, a research firm, predicts that 75% of organizations will have extended a cloud technology by implementing a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud model by the end of this year.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Enterprise Payment Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, Aliant Payments, Apple Pay

Latest released the research study on Global Enterprise Payment Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Enterprise Payment Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Enterprise Payment Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ACI Worldwide (United States),Adyen (Netherlands),Oracle Corporation (United States),Aliant Payments (United States),Alipay (China),Apple Pay (United States),FattMerchant (United States),Fiserv (United States),Global Payments (United States),JPMorgan Chase (United States).