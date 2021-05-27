Average cost of cloud account compromises reached $6.2 million over a 12-month period
Proofpoint, Inc. and Ponemon Institute released the results of a new study on “The Cost of Cloud Compromise and Shadow IT.” The average cost of cloud account compromises reached $6.2 million over a 12-month period, according to over 600 IT and IT security professionals in the U.S. In addition, 68% of these survey respondents believe cloud account takeovers present a significant security risk to their organizations, with more than half indicating the frequency and severity of cloud account compromises has increased over the last 12 months.www.securitymagazine.com