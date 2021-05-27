American climate fiction is fuelling outdated ideas about modern migration

When the climate migration crisis comes, what will you do? Will you build walls? Or will you be on the move, trying to find a safe community to call home?. Not all changes come at once, in a singularly upending moment that divides life into Before and After. Some begin so slowly that you barely know they’re happening until you take a moment to look around and realize that life isn’t like it used to be. The climate migration crisis is like that. Maybe you don’t see it now. Maybe your neighborhood looks the same as it always has. People, however, are on the move. Perhaps in the coming years, your town will adapt to a steady influx of new residents. Perhaps one day, you will find yourself looking for somewhere safe to live.