San Antonio, TX

Former San Antonio law firm employee pleads guilty to stealing around $1.7 million

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former bookkeeper and financial manager for a San Antonio private law firm, Shelton & Valadez, admitted to stealing approximately $1,696,996 from the law firm’s account. The women pled guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud. According to court documents, Irene M. Scott worked for the law firm between August 2011 and February 2020. Her duties included issuing business credit cards to employees and closing those business credit card accounts when an employee separated from the firm. She also maintained the firm’s financial ledgers and paid vendors and operating expenses.

