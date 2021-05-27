Cancel
Tokyo 2021: Paralympian backlash after BBC's 'main games' error

By Tom Morgan,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC has come under attack by British Paralympic medalists for describing the Olympics in Tokyo as the "main" games. Ali Jawad, a powerlifter who won silver in Rio and will compete in Japan, first identified the oversight in an online article, adding it was "complete disrespect" and "shocking". The...

#Paralympic Games#Backlash#Ioc#Gold Medals#Silver Medals#Q A#Channel 4#Paralympicsgb#Japanese#Ipc#Press Association#Bbc Sources#Paralympic Sport#Paralympians#Dismay#Attack#Competitions#Complete Disrespect#Infection Rates
