Ridgeville, IN

Town of Ridgeville named in lawsuit

By Leesa Teale, News-Gazette Publisher
Winchester News Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, May 24, 2021 Brian M. Pierce, an attorney from Muncie, Indiana, announced that his client, Eric Huffman, was filing a federal lawsuit against the Town of Ridgeville, Indiana seeking Declaratory Relief, Damages and a Request for a Jury Trial. The lawsuit stems from Huffman’s employment as Town Marshal for the Town of Ridgeville and the actions taken by the current Town Board in regards to his employment status with the Town.

