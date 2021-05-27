Town of Ridgeville named in lawsuit

On Monday, May 24, 2021 Brian M. Pierce, an attorney from Muncie, Indiana, announced that his client, Eric Huffman, was filing a federal lawsuit against the Town of Ridgeville, Indiana seeking Declaratory Relief, Damages and a Request for a Jury Trial. The lawsuit stems from Huffman’s employment as Town Marshal for the Town of Ridgeville and the actions taken by the current Town Board in regards to his employment status with the Town.