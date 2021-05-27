Cancel
World

WTT: India paddler Preyesh Raj enters quarter-finals

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Young rising India paddler Preyesh Raj Suresh made his way into the quarterfinals at the 2021 WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis on Thursday with a thrilling 3-2 win against Sweden's David Bjorkryd. Playing in the U-15 boys singles, the current national sub-junior champion Preyesh...

WorldAustralian News

Team India get into the groove for WTC final

Southampton [UK], June 11 (ANI): With the much-awaited World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand just a week away, the Indian players are getting into the groove. Having served a hard quarantine at the start of their stay in Southampton, the Indian boys are now sweating it out ahead of the summit clash. Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video of the players training and wrote: "TeamIndia get into the groove for the WTC21 Final." Earlier BCCI had tweeted: "The countdown is down to 1 week now! Get behind TeamIndia as they are all set to take on New Zealand in the WTC21 Final." Virat Kohli and boys' preparations are in full swing for the WTC final. The BCCI had earlier on Thursday shared a glimpse from the "high intensity" training session of Team India. The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three-day mandatory hard quarantine. At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series. Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is already in the UK for their bilateral series against England and the team will move from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)
Sportsindialife.us

India's first taekwondo athlete enters Paralympics

Mumbai, June 10: India's Aruna Tanwar, world No.4 in the women's U 49 category, has been awarded a wild card entry for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020. She thus becomes the first Indian taekwondo athlete to qualify for the Paralympics. This good news comes after India failed to make it...
Worldorlandoecho.com

Paine backs India to 'pretty comfortably' win the final

Brisbane [Australia], June 15 (ANI): While many cricket pundits feel the contest is evenly balanced, Australia Test skipper Tim Paine reckons India will "pretty comfortably" win the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the WTC final, slated to begin on June 18...
Worldpapernewsnetwork.com

WTC final, India vs New Zealand

India will field two spinners at the WTC final, naming both Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin in their XI on the eve of the match that gets underway in Southampton on June 18. In all, Virat Kohli will have five bowlers to work with, with Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah also in the XI. That also means India have only five specialist batters in the line-up, followed by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
Worldatlantanews.net

India squad announced for WTC final

Southampton [UK], June 15 (ANI): Mohammed Siraj has been included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting on Friday. Mayank Agarwal has been left out and this means Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will be opening the batting for the Virat...
Sportsdenversun.com

WTC final: Vaughan says weather is saving India

Southampton [UK], June 18 (ANI): As rain continues to play spoilsport on Day One of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl, former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday said the Virat Kohli-led side is being saved by the weather. "I see...
Worldomahanews.net

Latham talks about WTC final against India

Southampton [UK], June 18 (ANI): New Zealand opening batsman Tom Latham on Friday said that the rain washing out Day One of the World Test Championship (WTC) is not a big deal as there is a reserve day in place. Earlier, the first session of the opening day was first...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

AUS Women vs IND Women: Mithali Raj Believes India Will Be Confident In Pink-Ball Test Against Australia | Cricket News

Indian skipper Mithali Raj believes the experience of playing in a single test against England will give the team the confidence to go before locking the horns against Australia in a pink ball test later this year. A sensational shot from Sneh Rana saved the single test for India as England failed to tear up the lower order on the fourth and final day in Bristol on Saturday as the visitors walked away with a draw . India are set to face Australia in the women’s day-night test match. The historic test match will be the first between the Australian and Indian women’s teams in 15 years, and the first-ever women’s day-night test in Indian history.
Tennistenniscanada.com

Félix Auger-Aliassime advances to quarter-final in Stuttgart

Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are competing at this year’s MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany. Both young Canadians are looking to get things rolling on the grass surface ahead of Wimbledon. First up, the Montreal native at Centre Court. As the tournament No. 3 seed, Auger-Aliassime earned a first-round bye...
Tennisgreekherald.com

Tsitsipas edges past Zverev to enter French Open final

Paris [France], June 11 (ANI): Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday managed to progress to the men's finals of the ongoing French Open. Tsitsipas defeated sixth seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 here at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The entire match lasted for 3 hours 37 mins. The victory ended Tsitsipas' three-match losing streak in Grand Slam semi-finals.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Watson makes Birmingham quarter-finals

Heather Watson was leading Zhang Shuai when the Chinese retired at the Viking Classic Birmingham on Wednesday, advancing the British No 2 to the quarter-finals where she will play the No 3 seed Donna Vekic. She is one of the nicest players on tour, nobody has a bad word to...
Basketballstateofpress.com

EuroBasket Women quarter-final picture complete

Bosnia & Herzegovina reached the last eight of EuroBasket Women for the first time following an 80-69 win over Croatia, as Wednesday’s quarter-final line-up was completed. Jonquel Jones claimed yet another monstrous double-double as she posted 24 points and 17 rebounds. Nikolina Babic ably supported with 16 points and six...
Industrych-aviation.com

India's AeroKing to enter cargo niche in 4Q21

21.06.2021 - 08:04 UTC. Xfly (EE, Tallinn Lennart Meri) has opened a line maintenance station at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and is also in the process of setting up another station in Vilnius, Lithuania, besides bases already established at Tallinn Lennart Meri, Copenhagen Kastrup, and Aarhus, it announced in a statement.
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

WTC final: India effectively 32/2 on stumps on day 5 as match enters reserve day

The Indian team finished Day 5 with a similar point lead as New Zealand in the opening innings – 32 – after beating 30 overs before the end of the day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. . India lost both forerunners Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to New Zealand point guard Tim Southee, who scored 64 points with skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle, before the final day of the rest match at the Hamprshire Bowl in Southampton.
Basketballstateofpress.com

Serbia directly in the Quarter-Finals

Serbia advanced to the Quarter-Finals by beating Montenegro 87-75 in the last round of the first phase at the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2021. As the first and the only unbeaten team in group B, Serbia directly provided the spot at the Quarter-Finals and will wait for its opponent. On its...