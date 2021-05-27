Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sleep researchers observe human minds 'saving memories in real time

dallassun.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleep researchers have, for the first time, observed the human mind consolidating and storing memories in incredible detail, in real time, reinforcing existing ideas about the function and importance of sleep to human cognition. For decades, there has been a strong but poorly understood connection between sleep and the formation...

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Sleep Spindle#Long Term Memory#Sleep Cycles#Sleep Patterns#Rapid Eye Movement
Related
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers observe sound-light pulses in 2D materials for the first time

Using an ultrafast transmission electron microscope, researchers from the Technion—Israel Institute of Technology have, for the first time, recorded the propagation of combined sound and light waves in atomically thin materials. The experiments were performed in the Robert and Ruth Magid Electron Beam Quantum Dynamics Laboratory headed by Professor Ido...
tntmagazine.com

10 Major Advantages of Using Memory Foam Mattresses For A Better Sleep

Sleeping peacefully is linked with a better and sound sleep hence, looking over the specifications of your mattress is the real task now. If your old mattress is not giving you a good night’s sleep then it means that you need to change it. Memory foam mattresses are made specially...
Charitiesgallupsun.com

Luminarias light the way for research, healing, memories

Joyce Graves is a three-time cancer survivor. She and her husband Paul, have together faced cancer five times. Graves says Relay for Life is her passion and the Luminaria event is her particular focus. “We have a luminaria ceremony at every relay,” Graves explained to the Sun. “This year we...
PhysicsScience Now

Observation of a prethermal discrete time crystal

You are currently viewing the abstract. Extending the framework of statistical physics to the nonequilibrium setting has led to the discovery of previously unidentified phases of matter, often catalyzed by periodic driving. However, preventing the runaway heating that is associated with driving a strongly interacting quantum system remains a challenge in the investigation of these newly discovered phases. In this work, we utilize a trapped-ion quantum simulator to observe the signatures of a nonequilibrium driven phase without disorder—the prethermal discrete time crystal. Here, the heating problem is circumvented not by disorder-induced many-body localization, but rather by high-frequency driving, which leads to an expansive time window where nonequilibrium phases can emerge. Floquet prethermalization is thus presented as a general strategy for creating, stabilizing, and studying intrinsically out-of-equilibrium phases of matter.
TV & VideosKCEN TV NBC 6

No, there’s no evidence that drinking lettuce tea helps induce sleep in humans

Chamomile tea, melatonin and warm milk are just some remedies people swear by to help them get to sleep. New to the insomniac remedy list — lettuce tea. The idea of drinking lettuce tea to help people get to sleep caused a stir in May on TikTok when @shapla_11 steeped a couple of fresh lettuce leaves in boiling hot water, while adding peppermint tea for extra flavor. The London-based TikToker’s video was so popular it received more than one million likes. At the end of the video, @shapla_11 claimed that the lettuce tea helped her finally get some much-needed shut-eye.
Alaska Statealaskasleep.com

To Sleep, Perchance To Dream: Dream, Memory and the Brain

Understanding sleep is one of the last scientific frontiers. There are questions about why people even need to sleep. One of the most interesting areas of sleep study is all about dreams. Some people claim that you dream about whatever happened to you during the day, but that doesn't explain dreams of flying or falling. If you're interested in learning more about current research on dreaming, read on for answers about some of the most asked questions about the subject.
Healthfoxsanantonio.com

Research shows lack of sleep leads to early death

(CNN/CNN Newsource) - A new study from Harvard University shows people who struggle with sleep are at high risk to die from any cause. The studied conditions were difficulty falling asleep and waking up frequently during the night. Waking up appears to be worse for you, leading to a 56...
DementiaPosted by
UPI News

Brain's memory center also key for real-time decision-making

June 18 (UPI) -- The hippocampus, one the brain's largest regions, is mostly known as the epicenter of long-term memory, but it handles other tasks too. In a new study, researchers have highlighted the importance of the hippocampus to short-term and spatial memory, as well as real-time decision-making. The latest...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers create the most comprehensive atlas of human transcriptome

Together with Baylor College of Medicine and the world's leading sequencing company, Illumina, researchers at Ghent University have built one of the most comprehensive catalogs of the human transcriptome ever. By cleverly combining complementary sequencing techniques they have deepened our understanding of the function of known RNA molecules and discovered thousands of new RNAs. A better understanding of our transcriptome is essential to better understand disease processes and uncover novel genes that may serve as therapeutic targets or biomarkers.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Real Scoop on a Famous Study of Human Aggression

This is a first person account of one of the more famous series of aggression studies taught to most psychology students. Our species is easily manipulated into violence; normal easily becomes abnormal triggered by ordinary events. After WW II there was some interest in why the same species kills its...
Healthredmond-reporter.com

Sleepzyme Reviews: Real Deep Sleep Aid With No Side Effects?

Sleep is crucial to the health of the body. It is only with this type of rest every night that the brain can repair the connections between neurotransmitters, other organs, and even the muscles. A certain amount of sleep is needed each night for the mind to heal, even though very few people get it. For that reason, sleeping medication has become rather popular.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Type of Memory Identified by Behavioral Researchers

New research indicates the existence of an unconscious iconic memory store that supports predictions made by one of the leading theories of consciousness, called the global workspace theory. It also shows that visual masking, a well-established technique used to alter our perception, does not erase memory traces of masked images but only limits conscious access.
Scienceohio.edu

Research Opportunity: Language Comprehension and Memory Research

A doctoral candidate in the Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) program is looking for participants ages 8 through 13 years for an online study conducted via Zoom that focuses on language comprehension and memory research. The focus of the research is to better understand the relationship between language comprehension and...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers observe brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation during sleep and wakefulness

For the first time, researchers from the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research have characterized the brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) at various states of sleep and wakefulness. The new study, published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, adds to a growing body of research on the role of the vagus nerve in brain function and will also help health care providers to select optimal clinical practices of using VNS to treat diseases.
SciencePosted by
Popular Science

Save 15 percent on this miracle device designed to help lull babies to sleep

It’s hard to ignore the wails of a child. But did you know that their cries are designed to be exigent? According to science, when an urgent cry hits the adult ear, an alarm in the brain circuit called the thalamocingulate pathway gets activated, directing their attention to the baby. Dopamine then hits in the midbrain, which urges them to approach the crying child. In short: when a baby cries, parents are supposed to pay attention.
sleepreviewmag.com

Human Brain Replays New Memories at 20x Speed During Waking Rest

Neural replay during waking rest may contribute to memory consolidation of action sequences in humans, according to a study published June 8 in the journal Cell Reports. Brain imaging results revealed fast, repeated reactivation of a neural network representing a behavioral sequence that people were learning—approximately 20 times the speed of the new memory—especially while they were taking breaks from practice.
Sciencementaldaily.com

Human infants are more active during sleep stages than previously known

According to a group of experts at the University of Iowa, human infants are more active during their stages of sleep than previously known. In Current Biology, a peer-reviewed journal, researchers recorded 22 infants as they entered a night of REM sleep, during their first months of life, observing twitching and other bodily movements.