Red Otterson was born to eternal rest May 9, 2021. He is survived by and was the beloved father of Mary Francis (Andrew Joseph Selep), Gregory Alan (Mary Ann Murphy) and Mary Celine Fox (Timothy Joseph Reynolds), and dearest grandpa to Thomas Alan, Sarah Elizabeth and Daniel Joseph Otterson, Mary Elise and Mary Fiona Selep, Eva Irene and Finn Fabian Fox, as well as many other friends and “grandchildren.”