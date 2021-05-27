USD/CHF erases January’s rally, bearish bias softens [Video]

USDCHF has erased a large part on the January – March rally, with the price extending its downtrend to a 3-month low of 0.8929 this week. Having breached the 61.8% Fibonacci of the 0.8814 – 0.9471 uptrend, the bears are now eyeing the next Fibonacci level of 0.8909, a break of which will give way to the 0.8850 support region. Deeper, the bears may attempt to re-activate the long-term downtrend below the six-year low of 0.8814.