Woman tells Clayton County Police she accidentally shot, killed husband during argument
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman told police in Clayton County that she accidentally shot and killed her husband during an argument early Thursday morning. Clayton County Police said they responded to a location on River Road in Jonesboro shortly after midnight. A police statement said that while officers were on their way to the scene, the woman told 911 dispatch she had "been in an argument with her husband, and she accidentally shot him."