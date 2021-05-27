Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Phil Robinson joins SpaceLink as VP and CSO

By Editorial Guidelines
securitymagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceLink, a company that is building an information superhighway for the space economy, named Phil Robinson as Vice President and Chief Security Officer (CSO). As Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Phil Robinson is responsible for SpaceLink's tactical and strategic security operations. A retired U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, his more than 30-year career encompasses protection of sensitive technologies and classified information, human and counterintelligence operations, and information systems. He has been recognized by the DoD for administering exceptional security, risk, and technology protection programs and he holds a graduate degree in Security Management from Webster University.

www.securitymagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cso#Classified Information#Webster University#Veteran#Security Management#Cso#Chief Technology Officer#Chief Information Officer#Operations Management#Spacelink#Vp#U S Army Special Forces#Dod#Chief Security Officer#Congratulations#Company#30 Year Career#Exceptional Security#Information Systems#Sensitive Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Businessbizjournals

Natalie Robinson

Vice President, Treasury Solutions Officer at Texas Capital Bank. Natalie Robinson joined Texas Capital Bank as Vice President, Treasury Solutions Officer, serving clients in the middle market and industrial space in Houston. Natalie brings over 9 years of industry experience to Texas Capital Bank, specializing in cash management strategies to reach her client's goals.
Businessimdb.com

Scott Collins Joins Blockgraph as Exec VP, Client Partnerships and Sales Strategy

Scott Collins has found life beyond “The Walking Dead.”. The former ad-sales chief at AMC Networks, who gained traction by finding interesting ways of tying prominent marketers to some of the company’s flagship series, has joined Blockgraph, the ad-tech company that is jointly owned by by Charter Communications, Comcast, and ViacomCBS. Collins has been named executive vice president, client partnerships and sales strategy, and will be charged with overseeing the long-term sales strategy of the Blockgraph platform, all while growing and managing client and agency partnerships. He will report to Aleck Schleider, Blockgraph’s chief revenue officer.
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

New VP, Head of People Joins Afresh

Afresh Technologies has brought on Jenna Wills as its VP, head of people. Wills joins the AI-powered tech company from her most recent role at Credit Karma, where she helped design the practices and philosophies of the HR business partner function. Her decade-long experience in the media and tech industries also includes a stint at Time, Inc.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Meet interim CSO Keith Squires

Keith Squires joined the University of Utah in July 2020 as executive officer to inaugural Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch. When Lynch announced his departure, Squires was asked to serve as interim CSO, effective April 1, 2021. As an interim chief safety officer, Squires is responsible for the oversight and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Adverum Appoints CMO And CSO

-- Julie Clark, M.D., appointed chief medical officer -- -- Brigit Riley, Ph.D., appointed chief scientific officer - REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of two highly experienced leaders, Julie Clark, M.D., as chief medical officer, and Brigit Riley, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer effective immediately, both reporting directly to Laurent Fischer, M.D., Adverum's chief executive officer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Freeman Joins EVolve MEP Team As VP Of Product

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVolve MEP has hired Clay Freeman, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience leading technology teams in the construction technology market to be its Vice President of Product. Freeman brings 25 years of experience to the eVolve MEP team. Previously the...
Valparaiso, INInside Indiana Business

Sage-Popovich Hires VP

Valparaiso-based aviation-consulting firm Sage-Popovich Inc. has named John Brattain as vice president of maintenance. Brattain previously served as a contract liason respresentative with the Department of Defense and served 28 years in the U.S. Army as an aviation brigade maintenance officer and a senior aviation maintenance technician.
Winchester, VAsu.edu

Polite Joins Shenandoah Division of Student Affairs in New Associate VP Role

Fritz Polite, Ph.D., Shenandoah University’s assistant vice president for opportunity development, is stepping into a newly created role this summer as the university’s first associate vice president for student leadership development. He begins his new duties July 1. In this position, Dr. Polite will oversee the offices of Civic Engagement,...
uoflnews.com

2020 UofL graduate retires from U.S. Army after 25-year career

Corey Dancy graduated in December 2020 with a Masters in Human Resources and Organization Development from the College of Education and Human Development. Less than a year later, Dancy retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class after a 25-year career. Dancy now serves with Lockheed Martin as...
Reston, VAgovconwire.com

Erick Iverson Promoted to TIAG VP Role

Erick Iverson, who joined TIAG in 2019, has been promoted to vice president of solutions development at the Reston, Virginia-based technology contractor. He has managed TIAG’s strategic business unit in Charleston, South Carolina, and supported its engagements in the federal health information technology market over the past two years, the company said Monday.
Businessmartechseries.com

Sotero Appoints Security Industry Veteran C.J. Radford As Chief Executive Officer And Welcomes Alan Kessler As The Newest Board Member

Sotero, the leading next-generation data encryption provider announces strengthening of its executive team with the addition of C.J. Radford as the CEO and Alan Kessler as the newest board member. Sotero, a Burlington, MA based cybersecurity technology company that was founded to overcome the challenges faced with securing data. Sotero...
Businessreel360.com

Public Label: Ryan Macor joins as VP, Development

Ryan Macor has been named VP Business Development for Public Label Canada and Match Retail, two agencies that formerly made up Match Marketing Group, which relaunched in December into separate agencies. In his new role, Macor will be responsible for leading growth initiatives for Public Label Canada, a creative marketing...
Politicsnclutheran.org

VP Diana Haywood Reflects

Vice President Diana Haywood is known for many things across the North Carolina Synod—mostly for her faithful, careful, and bold leadership of Synod Council since her election in 2009. However, those who have attended synod assemblies over the years will remember well another claim to fame: her powerful assembly reflections which usually come right near the end of the agenda. This year was no different! Diana gave us inspired food for thought, allowing us to take the best pieces of assembly with us through the lens of our centering text of Mark 2 and the story of the paralytic let down through the roof in order that he might be healed.
Burlington, MAgreensheet.com

Sotero appoints Radford as CEO, adds Kessler to board

Boston, Mass - June 7, 2021 - Sotero, the leading next-generation data encryption provider announces strengthening of its executive team with the addition of C.J. Radford as the CEO and Alan Kessler as the newest board member. Sotero, a Burlington, MA based cybersecurity technology company that was founded to overcome...
Businessakbizmag.com

Ziolkowski Joins Ampersand as VP of Strategic Initiatives

Ampersand (originally founded as AlasConnect) is pleased to announce the hire of Keith Ziolkowski as its new Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Ziolkowski comes to Ampersand from his previous position as CIO at CIRI. In his new position, Mr. Ziolkowski is responsible for shaping and implementing business initiatives relative to...