Phil Robinson joins SpaceLink as VP and CSO
SpaceLink, a company that is building an information superhighway for the space economy, named Phil Robinson as Vice President and Chief Security Officer (CSO). As Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Phil Robinson is responsible for SpaceLink's tactical and strategic security operations. A retired U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, his more than 30-year career encompasses protection of sensitive technologies and classified information, human and counterintelligence operations, and information systems. He has been recognized by the DoD for administering exceptional security, risk, and technology protection programs and he holds a graduate degree in Security Management from Webster University.www.securitymagazine.com