Phil Robinson joins SpaceLink as VP and CSO

Vice President Diana Haywood is known for many things across the North Carolina Synod—mostly for her faithful, careful, and bold leadership of Synod Council since her election in 2009. However, those who have attended synod assemblies over the years will remember well another claim to fame: her powerful assembly reflections which usually come right near the end of the agenda. This year was no different! Diana gave us inspired food for thought, allowing us to take the best pieces of assembly with us through the lens of our centering text of Mark 2 and the story of the paralytic let down through the roof in order that he might be healed.