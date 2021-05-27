Cancel
Software

67% of utility applications have serious vulnerabilities

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attacks that caused widespread East Coast fuel shortages still fresh in our minds, new WhiteHat Security research has found that application specific attacks are equally, if not more, likely than ransomware attacks. WhiteHat Security published their latest installment of the AppSec Stats Flash report and...

