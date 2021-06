PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a man who robbed a downtown Nordstrom store and led officers on a chase Saturday evening. PPB said it responded to reports of a suspect stealing items, assaulting people, and breaking things at the Nordstrom on Southwest Broadway. Updates came in that shots were fired and some callers were reporting an active shooter. Officers arrived and learned the suspect had left. They also confirmed that no shots were fired.