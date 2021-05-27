Cancel
Maggie Kozuch: Passion does not depend on results

volleyballworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore starting their participation in the Sochi 4-star event on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, Margareta Kozuch and Laura Ludwig are placed above the cut-off line for Tokyo 2020 qualification, but not far enough above it to have safely secured their Olympic ticket yet. For Maggie Kozuch, a relatively recent indoor-to-beach convert, however, her passion for the sport is independent of whether or not they make it to the Japanese capital this summer.

en.volleyballworld.com
Soccerbrytfmonline.com

Ball – FPF reassures Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting)

In the service of the national team, which is preparing in the football city to participate in the European Championship, Pedro Gonçalves saw the public, through the weekly “Novo”, news of the fight against positive doping, regarding the control that took place last season, on July 5, at a time when it was Famalecao is still in it and after a match with Tondela, due to two unknown complaints, it could have triggered an investigation into the alleged corruption of businessman Jorge Pires of five anti-Portuguese members. – Doping Agency, in order to prolong the process and prevent positive control from compromising a possible transfer to a major club, which turned out to be in Sporting’s favor.
Sportsfis-ski.com

Czech National Team rolls into Olympic season 2021/22

The Czech Cross-Country Team has selected their squads for the upcoming season 2021/22. With minor changes, the Cross-Country National Team trusts in the strong performances and efforts shown by their anchor athletes. The first four-day training camp of the new term led the National Team from Bozi Dar to Dresden in Germany - by Roller Ski only without any car transportation.
Soccerchatsports.com

Sebastian Lletget Scores as USMNT Lose 2-1 to Switzerland in Friendly

The U.S. men's national team showed its promise Sunday in a friendly against Switzerland, with the team's young talent showing bursts of ability and upside. But sloppy defending cost the team, as the Swiss pulled out a 2-1 win at Kybun Park in St. Gallen, Switzerland. Sebastian Lletget scored the...
Soccerwww.fiba.basketball

Gabe Norwood talks about Gilas and Asia Cup Qualifiers predictions

MANILA (Philippines) - Gabe Norwood has seen and been through a lot in the FIBA Asia Cup. After seeing action for the first time in a "Gilas" jersey back in 2007, Norwood has become one of the featured faces of the national team program ever since. "There’s nothing like it,"...
Soccerjustwomenssports.com

Rory Dames blasts NWSL officiating

Red Stars head coach Rory Dames had some choice words for the officials after Chicago’s game against the Houston Dash on Saturday. In his post-game comments, Dames pointed to a specific incident with Alyssa Naeher in which the referee incorrectly told the goalkeeper to continue play after Naeher caught the ball and put it at her feet in order to slow down the game.
Socceramericanfootballinternational.com

Budapest Cowbells’ sparkling talent Zoltán Golita making an impact

Although the Budapest Cowbells have opened the Hungarian Football League season with two straight losses, the season has still produced some gems so far. One of them is 21 year old defensive back Zoltan Golita who has become a bright light for the two-time Hungarian champions. The Cowbells did not...
Sportschess.com

Time To Refocus!

Howdy, time for another tournament recap! You might be wondering about the title... it's because I struggled in this most recent tournament I played in. Having gone off a career-high of 1836, and dropping a little since, it's a great time for me to refocus on my chess in general. I'll discuss this later, but for now, let's get to the games!
MLSchatsports.com

Patrick Metcalfe called into Canada men's national team camp

Canada Soccer announced on Monday that Whitecaps FC Homegrown midfielder Patrick Metcalfe has been called in to train with the Canadian men's national team as they prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches. Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, an extended #CANMNT squad will train this week in Florida.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Storm coach Dan Hughes abruptly retires

Dan Hughes announced his retirement as coach of the Seattle Storm on Sunday and appointed assistant Noelle Quinn as his replacement. Hughes' decision came just six games into the 2021 WNBA season for Seattle (5-1). "After over 40 years of coaching basketball, I want to finish my career with the...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

Finland: Helsinki Roosters announce roster for 2021 Maple League season

The Helsinki Roosters kick off Finland’s Maple League season on June 17 when they play host to their crosstown rivals the Helsinki Wolverines. Roosters head coach Juha Hakala has released a 52 man roster which includesthe following imports: Running back/wide receiver Andrecus Lindley, wide receiver/defensive back Lorenzo Melchiorre and defensive back Kevin Walcott. Late additions to the team also include Finnish national team defensive linemen Okko Outinen and Jere Lahti as well as national team defensive back Ville Rontu.
Combat Sportshurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey bags 18 medals at World Weightlifting Championships

Turkey won 18 medals at the 2021 World Weightlifting. Competing in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, the Turkish athletes, including 10 men and 11 women, claimed six gold, six silver and six bronze medals in the tournament. The women's national team collected 672 points to clinch the top of the...
MLSMinneapolis Star Tribune

Niko Hansen proves to be physically, mentally ready for Loons debut

He needed seven weeks to heal his body and calm his mind, but midfielder Niko Hansen made his Minnesota United debut meaningful Saturday at Real Salt Lake with a 78th-minute goal that produced a 1-1 draw and a point earned. It also kept his new club undefeated in its past...
Sportslakers365.com

Lakers volleyball player makes U21 national team

A member of the Nipissing Lakers Men's Volleyball team been named to a national team. Lakers outside hitter Jackson Young, has been named as part of Canada's indoor Men's U21 team for 2021, which is comprised of athletes with the potential to represent Canada at the 2028 Olympic Games. "After a successful virtual training session last year, we are excited and ready to get to work in person in Gatineau," said Ryan Marsden, men's U21 head coach in a release.
UEFASportsnet.ca

After solid seasons in England, Canadian quartet turns focus to Olympics

It’s getting down to crunch time for the Canadian women’s national team ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Games. Coach Bev Priestman announced her 28-player roster last week for a pair of Olympic tune-up matches in June against the Czech Republic and Brazil, and it’s likely that her final 18-player Olympic squad will be drawn entirely from that list.
Soccersporttechie.com

USWNT’s Crystal Dunn: ‘The Competitiveness Was Sometimes So Uncomfortable’

Crystal Dunn excels all over the soccer pitch. The UNC grad, USWNT mainstay and Portland Thorns star has won not only overall awards—such as the 2012 Hermann Trophy for being the best college player and the 2015 NWSL MVP with the Washington Spirit—but also position-specific ones on the back and front lines, including ACC Defender of the Year and the NWSL Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer.
FIFAwashingtonspirit.com

Takarada Named to Nadeshiko Japan Roster for June Friendlies

Leesburg, VA., (06/01/21) – Japan Women’s National Team Head Coach Asako Takakura has named Spirit midfielder Saori Takarada to the roster for the team’s upcoming matches against Ukraine and Mexico. Japan will face Ukraine in a friendly match on Thursday, June 10 in Hiroshima, Japan (3:15 p.m. JST/3:15 a.m. ET)....