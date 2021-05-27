Maggie Kozuch: Passion does not depend on results
Before starting their participation in the Sochi 4-star event on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, Margareta Kozuch and Laura Ludwig are placed above the cut-off line for Tokyo 2020 qualification, but not far enough above it to have safely secured their Olympic ticket yet. For Maggie Kozuch, a relatively recent indoor-to-beach convert, however, her passion for the sport is independent of whether or not they make it to the Japanese capital this summer.en.volleyballworld.com