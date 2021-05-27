Cancel
"The Masked Singer" Runner Up JoJo Drops New Single "Creature Of Habit"

By Joseph Abrams
hotnewhiphop.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning singer-songwriter and actress JoJo is back with "Creature of Habit," her third single of the year. "Creature of Habit" finds itself as a follow-up to a wildly successful past two years for the R&B singer. In 2020, her latest full-length release Good to Know debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and was followed by a string of successful singles. More recently, JoJo secured a spot as runner-up on the newest season of Fox's The Masked Singer.

