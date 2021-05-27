"The Masked Singer" Runner Up JoJo Drops New Single "Creature Of Habit"

JoJo has been around seemingly forever, and yet her music sounds as fresh as any r'n'b artist that's cropped up recently (and if you need a reminder, check out our Next Generation of R&B feature for the current who's who). After all, she started in the game as an r'n'b-slash-pop star back when she was just a teen, so now, at 30-years old, JoJo has visibly (or perhaps, audibly) evolved her sound, just as she's matured along with it. To that effect, the singer dropped her strongest album to date, good to know, just over one year ago.