X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced it will be hosting a conference call and webcast to present and discuss initial efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of its lead clinical candidate, mavorixafor, in combination with ibrutinib, in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia patients with MYD88 and CXCR4 mutations. The data will be presented in an e-Poster at this year's European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, taking place virtually from June 9-17, 2021.