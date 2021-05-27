Cancel
West Bend, WI

Richard A. (‘Dick’) Schacht

Greater Milwaukee Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a wet and rainy Monday, Dick left us and was reunited in heaven with his daughter, Amy, on Monday, May 24, 2021. Richard A. (“Dick”) Schacht of West Bend died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of West Bend at the age of 89. He was born on December 25, 1931, to the late Alice (nee Machmueller) and Paul Schacht. On October 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to Dolores (“Dee Dee”) Tarrence at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien.

