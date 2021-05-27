Richard A. (‘Dick’) Schacht

Chief Executive Officer at Benevolent Corporation Cedar Community (West Bend, WI) Cedar Community is pleased to announce that Nicole Pretre has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Nicole has 20 years of experience in the healthcare and senior living sector. She is a Credentialed Gerontologist and holds a B.A. in Journalism and Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a M.S. in Gerontology and Management of Aging Services from the University of Massachusetts-Boston. Nicole serves on the West Bend Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Washington County Board of Directors. She is a steering committee member of Milwaukee Women inc, and a member of TEMPO Milwaukee.