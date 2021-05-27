Cancel
Family Relationships

Erica Campbell & Her Husband Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary by Sharing Photos with Their 3 Kids

By Stephen Thompson
Amomama
Amomama
 11 days ago

Erica Campbell and her husband warmed many hearts when they took to their respective social media pages to share photos in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

Erica Campbell and her husband, Warryn Campbell, celebrated their 20th anniversary with pictures and heartwarming slideshows accompanied by emotional tributes dedicated to one another.

They shared the posts via their respective Instagram pages; one video Erica shared showcased a special picture collage that held shots they took with their three kids. She captioned the post: "It's our Anniversary! "Imma be loving you all of my life for the rest of my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vzM2_0aDOjtPq00

She also posted an image of them posing together on a balcony and captioned it with more romantic words. It began with her revealing her desire to have another 20 years of bliss with him. She went on to write,

"... The night before our wedding, I couldn't sleep at all! Lol I tell you this tho, I'd still say yes, I'd still pick you to do life with..."

Like his wife, Warryn also shared a photo that captured them posing together and a video containing a barrage of their photos together.

In the caption that followed the single image, Warryn declared that he would keep "flying through this life" with Erica until their wings fell away.

Warryn and his wife believe the cameras were of no consequence on their family life. The two lovebirds tied the knot in 2001, and they share three kids; Krista Nicole Campbell, Zaya Monique Campbell, Warryn Campbell III.

The five are a well-bonded family that even maintained those close ties despite the cameras introduced to their home in 2018 after they started a TV series titled "We're The Campbells."

Their children took it all in stride, adjusting quickly to people asking them questions and such. One of them, Zaya, loved her time in front of the camera so much, she would often ask if she was getting filmed regularly.

Warryn and his wife believe the cameras were of no consequence on their family life, especially since they had nothing to hide. Indeed, the only proven scandal that has been tied to them involved a confession of infidelity from Warryn.

He had cheated years before he confessed but had not been able to live with himself, which led him to open up to her about it. The news nearly shattered their relationship, but she gave him another chance after remembering the vows they made before God during their wedding.

They met a bishop and went on to have therapy sessions until they worked things out. Fans hope the peace lasts forever.

