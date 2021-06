In celebration of Black Music Month, Urban One has announced the release of its new podcast series, "For the Culture, A History of Black Music." The podcast features six episodes focused on the impact of several Black music genres on popular music today. Each Wednesday during the month of June, the podcast will focus on various sounds, including Gospel, Funk, Philly Soul, Trap and Hip Hop, Go Go, and Chopped and Screwed, while presenting interviews with music makers from each genre.