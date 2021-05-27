Exercise May Help Alleviate Lasting Covid-19 Symptoms, Study Finds

People with COVID-19 symptoms that extended after their initial bout with the virus may get relief from exercise, according to a recent study in the journal Chronic Respiratory Disease.﻿﻿ Researchers recruited 30 people who had the virus and, four months later, were still experiencing issues like breathlessness, fatigue, “brain fog,” and reduced ability to engage in everyday activities. All but four of them had been in a hospital because of COVID-19, and five of those had been on a ventilator.