As cannabis use expands in the U.S., issues that require the guidance of scientists and clinicians are rapidly arising. Patients are looking to their medical providers for information on cannabis safety, potential for interactions with pharmaceuticals, and therapeutic applications. However, the existing legal environment significantly hinders the ability of clinicians to engage with cannabis research or offer clear guidance. The U.S. federal government continues to classify cannabis as a Schedule I Controlled Substance, by definition meaning it has no accepted medical use and is unsafe to use even under medical supervision. This position cripples the ability of clinicians to advise patients or to influence the burgeoning cannabis industry.