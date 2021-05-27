Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Headspace offers free subscriptions to Indian healthcare

dallassun.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): With India experiencing a deadly second wave of COVID-19, local doctors, medical administrators and healthcare workers on the frontlines are experiencing fatigue and burnout at an unprecedented scale. At this crucial time, Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, has announced that it...

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Healthcare#Mental Health#Mhealth#Burnout#Unilever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
Country
India
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Instagram
Related
Healthpharmatimes.com

Gov’t injects £64m into clinical research plan

The UK government has announced today its plan to funnel £64m into a new plan designed to strengthen clinical research delivery in a bid to ‘save lives across the country’. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed the first phase of activity following the previously published policy...
Health Servicescaelusgreenroom.com

Bridging Disparities in Healthcare

Dismantling global disparities in healthcare and creating lasting solutions. It is 1992 in Mexico City, and Dr. Luis Molina is struggling to help his cardiovascular patients. Thirty percent of his neighbors lack money to pay for basic needs, and with other socioeconomic factors at play, some patients are left on a seemingly endless pacemaker waitlist. When a Medtronic representative heard Dr. Molina’s story, a product donation and medical training opportunity blossomed into a 25-plus year program that has served more than 3,000 patients. Product donations are one way to bridge access barriers, but our approach to dismantling global disparities in healthcare goes much deeper. By increasing diverse representation and reducing bias in how we develop, distribute, and connect patients to our technologies, we can help create global, lasting solutions.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Survivor of indigenous boarding school in Canada recalls painful times

It is a lifetime since she left, but Evelyn Camille's throat tightens as she returns to her old indigenous boarding school in western Canada to honor the 215 pupils whose bodies were discovered in a mass grave. "Many children tried to run away from here," she recalls, the memories of abuse rushing back as she surveys its red brick facade. Camille has gathered with family and friends at the site in British Columbia to commemorate the "many who never made it home." Now a tribal elder who teaches the children of her native community its language and customs, Camille was forced to attend the school as a girl in the 1940s.
ComputersPosted by
9to5Mac

Save 50% off a hosted Mac Mini subscription from MacStadium with this exclusive WWDC offer

MacStadium has been the best place for developers and Mac enthusiasts to go for Mac infrastructure for nearly a decade. MacStadium’s solutions are used by iOS developers, mobile testing teams, and DevOps engineers at thousands of companies worldwide, including Fortune 100 organizations. MacStadium is also heavily used by startups looking to avoid to cost of building and managing their own data centers. If you’re ready to get started, use code 9TO5MAC at checkout to save 50% off your first two months. Read on to learn more about what MacStadium offers.
Technologynetworksasia.net

Just How To Terminate Audible Subscription As Well As Free Test?

However if you do not have a desktop computer, your phone web browser will certainly also function. A brand-new web page will show up asking you whether you would certainly such as any of the deals provided. The propositions include changing membership or stopping briefly subscription. This implies any previously acquired material will still be your own, so you can still log in as well as access your online library from the desktop website or mobile applications. You do not require a membership to purchase audiobooks with either the Distinct or Amazon web sites. Instead of cancelling Distinct subscription it might be a great suggestion to try book swap.
TechnologyBillboard

Amazon Music Offering Free Subscriptions for Four Months as Part of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Music is one of the best music streaming services online, offering the ability to stream your favorite songs in premium HD quality. And right now Amazon Music is currently offering a four-month free trial for Prime members who are new to the service. It's part of Amazon's big Prime Day music and entertainment deals.
Technologygadgetsandwearables.com

How to cancel a Fitbit Premium free trial subscription

You subscribed to a Fitbit Premium free trial offer only to find out it really isn’t for you. How do you cancel so you don’t get charged? How do you cancel your recurring (monthly or yearly) Fitbit Premium subscription for good? Read on to find out. Other articles in this...
Shoppingtechinvestornews.com

Explore over 1 million titles for free with a subscription to Kindle Unlimited

TL;DR: Until June 22, Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Every year just before Prime Day, Amazon offers a bunch of really tempting deals that are exclusive to Prime members. It's almost as if they want you to sign up at all costs. Maybe we're being cynical, but the most important thing to focus on are the deals on offer.
Computersxda-developers

Microsoft is bringing Headspace mindfulness guides to Teams

Microsoft hosted an event focused on hybrid work today, where it announced a bunch of new features for its apps. Fluid components are expanding to more areas, Teams Rooms are getting new features, and Whiteboard has a new look. But that’s not all, as Microsoft is also bringing new mindfulness guides to Microsoft Teams, courtesy of Headspace.
Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple reportedly planning to launch its own subscription healthcare service

Apple is going to create a medical service with its own doctors and clinics, reports The Wall Street Journal with reference to “people familiar with the plan and documents.”. The company reportedly came up with the project as early as 2016, but has then turned its interest to products and...