Indiana Thoroughbred Alliance Distributes Donations To Aftercare, Scholarships

If there’s one activity in the American sports industry that perfectly embodies the thrill of competition and the glitz and glamour of the South, it is thoroughbred horse racing. Three races, in particular, are considered the pinnacle of this style of horse racing in the US. The Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, known as The Triple Crown of racing, are the three must-see events in the horse racing calendar. As some of the top online betting platforms around have already posted their Belmont Stakes predictions, let’s take a look at the world of thoroughbred horse racing and the Triple Crown in the US.