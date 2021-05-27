Indiana Thoroughbred Alliance Distributes Donations To Aftercare, Scholarships
A major focus of the Indiana Thoroughbred Alliance (ITA) is increased education and increased awareness for racehorse aftercare. The nonprofit group made public donations to the Friends of Ferdinand's new Broodmare Bunch program and the Indiana Horse Council Foundation's scholarship fund in the winner's circle at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino earlier this month, as part of a celebration kickoff to Indiana's stakes season.www.paulickreport.com