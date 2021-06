With the oncological safety of TURBT unknown, staging inaccuracies are commonplace, and correct treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer is potentially delayed. The BladderPath study is looking at using a multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) scan to diagnose bladder cancer that has grown into the muscle. Drs. Jim Catto and Gary Steinberg join Dr. Ashish Kamat in a discussion about the need for TURBT in the management of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Dr. Catto provides a discussion on TURBT is not needed and Dr. Steinberg shares his Pro-TURBT experience. The BladderPath Study aims to determine how accurate MRI scans are at diagnosing invasive bladder and if the MRI reduces treatment waiting times for patients with invasive bladder cancer, and finally if the scan avoids unnecessary TURBT in the treatment process.