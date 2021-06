Have you noticed the new flag pole at the Mt. Washington Cemetery?. Jerry Mudd, a resident of Mt. Washington since 1977, is member and treasurer of the Mt. Washington Lions Club. Jerry says that as a Vietnam veteran, it has long been second nature to him to notice flags and flagpoles as he travels around. A couple of years ago he started really thinking about there being no flagpole at the Mt. Washington Cemetery in town, so he took it on himself to get one.