One year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, area lawmakers and activists say police reform has been a slow process. On May 25, 2020, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” begged for his life and called out for his mother before dying. In court, it was revealed that Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.