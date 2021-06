For the second straight month, consumers reported a more pessimistic view of homebuying conditions in May, according to Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI). Although the index inched up by one point to 80 month over month, the share of consumers who believe it is a good time to buy a home fell from 54% in April to just 35% in May. The uptick in the overall sentiment, Fannie Mae chief economist Doug Duncan (pictured) said, was spurred by improvements in components related to personal finance, “with consumers feeling substantially more positive about their jobs and income.”