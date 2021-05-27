Be prepared to pay: $5 "Beale Street security fee" to be charged for Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis area is mourning the loss of a prominent businessman and philanthropist. Memphian Charles McVean, founder and Chairman Emeritus of McVean Trading & Investments, LLC, died Sunday at the age of 78. He was the driving force behind the Big River Crossing, helping to secure over $17 million for the ambitious project. McVean also was the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Peer Power, a non-profit organization that “recruits and trains high-performing college students, called Success Coaches, to tutor in public school classrooms and mentor high school students to encourage active learning, valuing education, and being personally accountable for their futures.”