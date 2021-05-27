Cancel
Memphis, TN

Be prepared to pay: $5 "Beale Street security fee" to be charged for Memorial Day weekend

WATN Local Memphis
 11 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you plan to go downtown to Beale Street this weekend, be prepared to pay a $5.00 fee starting at 10:00 p.m. each night. The Downtown Memphis Commission, Beale Street Management, and the city of Memphis announced the fee Thursday – which they call a Beale Street security fee. They said the charge will be in place at 10:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday over the Memorial Day Weekend.

