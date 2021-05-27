Jumbo Package: Alabama — Gonzaga basketball to meet in the Battle for Seattle?
In this article, which assesses the hiring of new coaches, Chip Patterson pegs Mountain Time Malzahn as most likely to win big and win early. I just don’t see it; not with the defections and lack of talent and antiquated offensive scheme. It also throws some shade at Josh Heupel, who recruits like a carnival barker on a coal cart to hell and has managed to chase off their two best players (among many, many others).www.rollbamaroll.com