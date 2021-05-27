Mike Gesicki went Scorched Earth on Anyone that says Tua doesn’t have It

One thing about the Dolphins is that they always keep things interesting. Many of the interesting times don’t always paint the Miami Dolphins in a good light but the fact remains. There aren’t many down periods where something isn’t going on with this team. You’d think voluntary camp wouldn’t usher in that many noteworthy moments but this is the Dolphins we’re talking about. This is a team that if it was discovered that the Crab People from South Park were living under the stadium that it would only be a slow Tuesday for them.