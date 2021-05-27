Sheffield Utd appoint Slavisa Jokanovic as new manager

Sheffield United have appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager following their relegation from the Premier League. The former Watford and Fulham boss has signed a three-year contract with the Blades, succeeding Chris Wilder, who left the club in March after nearly five years in charge. Blades' Under-23 coach Paul Heckingbottom oversaw the club's final 10 matches of the season but was unable to prevent United from making the drop. Jokanovic won promotion from the second-tier Championship at both Watford and Fulham and the Blades hierarchy will be hoping he can repeat the feat at Bramall Lane.