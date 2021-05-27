Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Asserting Covid-19 Was Man-Made

By Submitted by Anonymous Coward
slashdot.org
 18 days ago

Facebook Inc. has ended its ban on posts asserting Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, a policy shift that reflects a deepening debate over the origins of the pandemic that was first identified in Wuhan, China, almost 18 months ago. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that three researchers from China’s...

slashdot.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Made#Covid 19#Public Policy#Public Posts#U S Policy#Health Policy#Facebook Ends Ban#Facebook Inc#The Wall Street Journal#The White House#Beijing#Calling#Public Health Experts#Origins#U S Intelligence#Ongoing Investigations#Debate#Consultation#President Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Internetdistincttoday.net

Facebook Plans to End Hands-Off Approach to Politicians’ Posts

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook plans to announce on Friday that it will no longer keep posts by politicians up on its site by default if their speech breaks its rules, said two people with knowledge of the company’s plans, reversing how it has allowed posts from political figures to remain untouched on the social network.
Sciencewallstreetrebel.com

In Study Reveals COVID-19 May Have Been Made In Wuhan Lab

Wuhan Chinese researchers are suspected of covering up research irregularities and consequently have been implicated in the illicit experiments conducted at their laboratory. In a highly charged new research, Chinese scientists claim to have generated a new synthetic DNA base called COVID-19, synthesized in Wuhan. They then attempted to conceal their tracks using re-engineered bat viruses to make it appear as if it had arisen naturally.
Sciencesciencealert.com

Was COVID-19 Made in a Lab? An Epidemiologist Reviews The Evidence

One of the Big Questions about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has for a while been about its origins. Most viruses that cause disease in humans have long, fascinating origin stories, with jumps from animal to animal until they finally make it into people and start killing them. But...
Sciencesouthfront.org

The Origin of the Hypothesis that Covid-19 Is Man-Made

Drafted America’s Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, was interviewed by the anti-imperialistic website “Great Game India,” headlining “Francis Boyle Creator Of BioWeapons Act Says Coronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon”. Here are excerpts:. I’m not saying they deliberately inflicted this on their own people, but it leaked out of there...
Internetdawsoncountyjournal.com

Facebook to end a longtime exception made for politicians who break its rules – The Washington Post

In 2018, Zuckerberg — under immense political pressure over the company’s content moderation practices — presented the idea for an independent body that would oversee controversial decisions made by the social network. The idea was to put a check on the social network’s power, which was being roundly criticized by government officials, academics and the public over allowing the spread of Russian disinformation, inflammatory political discourse and hate speech.
Public HealthOrlando Sentinel

Cruises are ready-made COVID-19 super-spreaders | Letters

I have some great ideas for dealing with this pandemic. In the first place, we don’t have enough super-spreader events. I propose that we establish large enclosed spaces where up to 4,000 participants can be forced into close proximity for three or four days at a time. Make the access to these spaces by gangplanks where only one or two people can enter or exit at a time … something that will make entering or exiting the event a tedious process that will take several hours. Next, organize the event in such a way that the participants must stand in line in close proximity to get their meals. Next, put these events on ships and run them several hundred miles from shore to make evacuation of anyone who becomes seriously ill even more difficult.
ScienceNewsTarget

Fauci emails reveal: The “natural origin theory” was coordinated propaganda, crafted by the very scientists who engineered the virus

Public health authorities from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the British Wellcome Trust determined the origin of SARS-CoV-2 before any investigation could occur, before any evidence was brought forth. According to the Fauci email release, these public health officials were panicked about the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered and funded by them. Trying to control the narrative, these authorities scrambled into emergency meetings where they would go on to produce two internationally-recognized, highly influential documents of propaganda to quash the lab leak theory.
ScienceWe Are Change

Fauci Emails Reveal Damage Control Scramble After ZeroHedge Spotlights Man-Made COVID-19 Theory

In January, 2020, when the World Health Organization insisted that COVID-19 wasn’t transmissible between humans, and Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the risk to the American public from the virus was “low,” officials at the National Institutes of Health were scrambling to perform damage control after a controversial – and now withdrawn – study suggested that there were HIV-like ‘insertions’ included in SARS-CoV-2.
TravelBirmingham Star

Belarus Bans Most Citizens From Foreign Travel, Citing COVID-19

Belarus has temporarily banned most of its citizens from traveling abroad, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, a move the opposition says is a further step to limit freedoms amid a brutal crackdown on dissent by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The State Border Committee said that the travel ban applied to all...
Behind Viral Videostribuneledgernews.com

Faye Flam: Facebook, YouTube erred in censoring COVID-19 ‘misinformation’

Labeling misinformation online is doing more harm than good. The possibility that COVID-19 came from a lab accident is just the latest example. Social media companies tried to suppress any discussion of it for months. But why? There’s no strong evidence against it, and evidence for other theories is still inconclusive. Pathogens have escaped from labs many times, and people have died as a result.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Facebook bans Trump for at least two years for posts during Capitol riot

Facebook has decided to ban Former President Trump from its platforms until at least January 2023 for his posts during the Capitol riot on January 6. The company says at the end of that period it will "assess whether the risk to public safety has receded." CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss how Facebook arrived at its decision.
Public Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Government writes to social media platforms to curb on false news on coronavirus | #socialmedia

The government on Friday has written to social media platforms regarding curbing of false news/ misinformation concerning coronavirus. “It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely false,” Ministry of Electronics and IT, said in a letter to them.
InternetEurekAlert

Spread of misinformation about face masks, COVID-19 by automated software on Facebook

What The Study Did: Researchers analyzed conversations on public Facebook groups to explore automated misinformation. Authors: John W. Ayers, Ph.D., M.A., of the University of California, San Diego, in LaJolla, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/. (doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2498)
Energy Industrytheiet.org

Covid-19 pandemic has made electricity unaffordable for millions of Africans

The financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has made basic electricity services unaffordable for 30 million people, mostly located in Africa, according to a new report. While the last decade has seen a greater share of the global population gain access to electricity than ever before, the number of people without it in Sub-Saharan Africa has actually increased.
Scienceprincipia-scientific.com

Emails Reveal Influential Articles promoted COVID-19 as Natural

The two most significant articles promoting the “natural origins” theory for the COVID-19 outbreak originated from scientists who were part of a response team of “experts” brought in by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, Medicine (NASEM), in response to a request from a White House official. These influential articles...
InternetWTAX

Study: covid-19 misinformation was mainly spread online by bots in Facebook groups

You likely saw COVID-19 misinformation on social media, and it turns out bots were most-likely to be spreading that content. University of California researchers looked at the links related to the pandemic that were shared in more than 200,000 Facebook posts, mainly regarding the use of masks. One such link researchers tracked was found to go to a misinterpreted study, and they found it was often being shared by multiple accounts to multiple groups, often in the span of seconds—a sign that the accounts sharing the post were bots operating in the same network. Study co-author Brian Chu says, “Bots also appear to be undermining critical public health institutions. In our case study, bots mischaracterized a prominent publication from a prestigious medical journal to spread misinformation.” The researchers are asking Facebook and other social media sites to tighten restrictions on the spread of disinformation. (Daily Mail)
InternetNewsTarget

SHAMEFUL! Facebook skewered for citing disgraced expert in fact-checks

So-called experts advising Big Tech are experiencing a crisis of credibility as the once-condemned laboratory leak theory rises in popularity. (Article by Alexander Hall republished from NewsBusters.org) Big Tech’s initiative that Americans must listen to the experts has sounded more ridiculous and ill-informed by the day. RedState Managing Editor Jennifer...