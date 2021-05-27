Cancel
Caddo Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Caddo by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Caddo The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayous in Louisiana...Texas Big Cypress Bayou At Caddo Lake affecting Caddo Parish, and Marion, Harrison, and Cass Counties. Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Cypress Bayou At Caddo Lake. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the pool stage was 172.4 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 172.4 feet. * Forecast...Expect little change through Friday morning as Caddo Lake crests near 172.5 feet. It will then fall below flood pool stage Monday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding of camps, access roads, and boat ramps around the lake.

alerts.weather.gov
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Marion County in northeastern Texas Southern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kildare, or 14 miles south of Atlanta, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 225 PM CDT, golf ball size hail was reported in Kildare. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Blanchard, Jefferson, Linden, Benton, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Lodi, Smithland, McLeod and Berea. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CADDO AND CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benton, or 15 miles north of Bossier City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Haughton, Blanchard, Benton, Eastwood, Fosters, Dixie, Alden Bridge, Rocky Mount, Ferguson, Princeton, Fillmore, Linton, Cross Lake, Bodcau, Bellevue, Barksdale Air Force Base, Ivan and Red Chute. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DE SOTO...RED RIVER NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE AND SOUTHERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Mansfield, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Coushatta, Martin, South Mansfield, Hall Summit, Ashland, Castor, Grand Cane, Edgefield, Carmel, Lake End, Grand Bayou, Kingston, Hanna, Loggy Bayou, Ninock, Crichton, Reeds Store, Armistead and Ajax.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ringgold, or 24 miles south of Minden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Curtis, Lake Bistineau South, Brice, Plum Orchard Landing, Loggy Bayou, Womack, Ninock, Friendship, Crichton, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Caddo, De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
96.5 KVKI

Storm Damage and Flooding Reported in NW Louisiana

Strong storms roared across the region last night leaving a path of destruction. Red River Parish was the hardest hit in northwest Louisiana with trees down across the parish. At least one home in Hall Summit was heavily damaged when a tree fell on the home. Power was knocked out...
Hall Summit, LAKSLA

Storm damage reported in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) — Major damage is being reported as a result of storms that raked across the ArkLaTex the afternoon and evening of Monday, May 10. One home was destroyed, roofs were ripped off others, vehicles and utility poles were damaged and trees were downed in Red River Parish, a law officer there told KSLA News 12.