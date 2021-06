Ohio is known for its 75 beautifully diverse state parks located throughout its stunning landscapes. From the shores of Lake Erie to the southern rolling Appalachian hills, you will find you can hike, explore, and relax in some of Ohio’s premier outdoor destinations. I have enjoyed these state parks since I was a young girl and now as a grandma, and I continue to go back time and time again to enjoy the beauty with grandkids or for personal times of solitude. That is the thing about Ohio: Her treasures are vast, and it takes a lifetime of exploration to find and curate them all! Along the way, there are ones that have come to the top of the list that call me back.