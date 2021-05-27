Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Illinois River near Tahlequah. * From this morning to early Monday morning. * At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Action stage is 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.4 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Cherokee County, OK
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Flood Advisory#Oklahoma Illinois River#Target Area#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cherokee County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Muskogee, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cherokee; Muskogee; Wagoner SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAGONER SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE AND NORTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Fort Gibson, moving north at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Fort Gibson Okay... Braggs Pumpkin Center
Cherokee County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HASKELL...MCINTOSH...WESTERN SEQUOYAH...LATIMER...NORTHWESTERN LE FLORE...EASTERN PITTSBURG SOUTH CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1202 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Stidham to 2 miles south of Crowder to 7 miles east of Blanco. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Wilburton... Eufaula Stigler... Checotah Hartshorne... Krebs Warner... Vian Quinton... Gore Porum... Webbers Falls Keota... Red Oak Mccurtain... Crowder Fanshawe... Whitefield Alderson... Kinta This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 253 and 300.