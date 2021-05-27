Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Illinois River near Tahlequah. * From this morning to early Monday morning. * At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Action stage is 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.4 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet.alerts.weather.gov