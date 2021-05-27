Cancel
Cass County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * Until late Saturday night. * At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Thursday was 13.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources.

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION AND EASTERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 211 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Berea, or 22 miles northwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Jefferson, Linden, Queen City, Bivins, Lodi, Berea, Kildare, Fairview, Avinger, Lassater, Red Hill and Pruett.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Cass, Marion, Morris, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Marion; Morris; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marion County in northeastern Texas Cass County in northeastern Texas Morris County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Eastern Camp County in northeastern Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hughes Springs, or 23 miles west of Atlanta, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 130 PM CDT, half dollar size hail was reported near Daingerfield. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Queen City, Naples, Omaha, Bivins, Cason, Lodi, Cookville, Smithland, Rocky Branch, McLeod, Kildare, Jenkins, Fairview, Avinger and Bloomburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CASS...SOUTHWESTERN BOWIE...MORRIS...NORTHERN TITUS AND SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilkerson, or 9 miles north of Mount Pleasant, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Naples, Omaha, Rocky Branch, Dalby Springs, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Cookville, Marietta, Spring Hill and Harts Bluff.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils. Additional rainfall totals of near 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts will be possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.