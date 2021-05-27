Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * Until late Saturday night. * At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Thursday was 13.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources.alerts.weather.gov