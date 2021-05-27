Dad’s Reaction to Daughter’s Haircut Goes Viral For Being so Dang Wholesome
Dads have incredible skills in so many aspects of life. However, they do get an unfairly bad rap for being occasionally oblivious to physical changes in those they love most. Sometimes we do slip up, but It’s not that we don’t care about your new dress or the fact that you’re wearing makeup for the first time in over a year. It’s just that you look so great all the time, our brains can’t process anything else on top of it. Alright, now that we got that out of the way, one mom named Krissi Greer is extremely confident in her husband’s observational skills. So confident, in fact, that she decided to catch it on camera, documenting her husband’s wholesome reaction to their daughter’s new haircut.www.thedad.com