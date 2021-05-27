Flood Warning issued for Cass, Harrison, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Cass; Harrison; Marion The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayous in Louisiana...Texas Big Cypress Bayou At Caddo Lake affecting Caddo Parish, and Marion, Harrison, and Cass Counties. Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Cypress Bayou At Caddo Lake. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the pool stage was 172.4 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 172.4 feet. * Forecast...Expect little change through Friday morning as Caddo Lake crests near 172.5 feet. It will then fall below flood pool stage Monday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding of camps, access roads, and boat ramps around the lake.