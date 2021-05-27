Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Harrison, Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Cass; Harrison; Marion The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayous in Louisiana...Texas Big Cypress Bayou At Caddo Lake affecting Caddo Parish, and Marion, Harrison, and Cass Counties. Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Cypress Bayou At Caddo Lake. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the pool stage was 172.4 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 172.4 feet. * Forecast...Expect little change through Friday morning as Caddo Lake crests near 172.5 feet. It will then fall below flood pool stage Monday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding of camps, access roads, and boat ramps around the lake.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, TX
County
Harrison County, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Marion, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Marion County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cass Lake#Extreme Weather#Louisiana Flooding#Texas Flooding#Cass Harrison#Cass Counties#The Big Cypress Bayou#Texas Big Cypress Bayou#Caddo Parish#Flood Pool Stage#Cdt Thursday#Caddo Lake Crests#Severity#Caution#Riverbanks#Drive#Access Roads#Target Area#Boat Ramps#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tatum, or 16 miles southeast of Longview, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall, Tatum, Easton, Scottsville, Chalk Hill, Darco, Stewart and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cass County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION AND EASTERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 211 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Berea, or 22 miles northwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Jefferson, Linden, Queen City, Bivins, Lodi, Berea, Kildare, Fairview, Avinger, Lassater, Red Hill and Pruett.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTH CENTRAL RUSK AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallsville, or near Longview, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Lakeport, Easton, Nesbitt, Chalk Hill, Monroe, Oak Hill and Stewart. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harrison County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harrison; Panola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON NORTHWESTERN PANOLA AND NORTHEASTERN RUSK COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tatum, or 13 miles northwest of Carthage, moving northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marshall, Tatum, Beckville, Elysian Fields, Scottsville and Darco.
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Cass, Marion, Morris, Titus, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Marion; Morris; Titus; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Marion County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Morris County in northeastern Texas Southern Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1259 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pittsburg, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1255 PM CDT, large hail was reported in Pittsburg. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Omaha, Cason, Cookville, Jenkins, Rocky Branch, Cedar Springs, Avinger, Rocky Mound, Lassater, Holly Springs, Roeder, Harvard and Lafayette. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils. Additional rainfall totals of near 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts will be possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.