Middle East

Israel: Israeli Palestinian journalists harassed and attacked

ifj.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe I’lam - Arab Center for Media Freedom, Development and Research is supported by Palestinian intellectuals and journalists active in the fields of civil society, media and research. According to its latest report, released on 26 May, Israeli security forces are responsible for most of the attacks against journalists and media workers who were covering civilian demonstrations in the last few weeks in Arab Israeli cities as well as Jerusalem, despite them being clearly identified as media workers.

www.ifj.org
Lebanon
Middle East
Middle EastJezebel

Gal Gadot Still Incapable of Acknowledging the Existence of Palestinians

Mounting violence between Israelis and Palestinians has left hundreds—mostly Palestinian—injured and 56 killed, including 14 children in Gaza. This comes at a moment of an almost palpable seachange in the discourse surrounding Israeli state violence and Palestinian resistance. The popular concept of a perpetually victimized Israel is in stark contrast to the graphic images that have come out of the region in the last week: Palestinians getting roughed up by Israeli police for opposing forced evictions and Israeli cops bombarding a mosque with stun grenades as worshipers prayed.
Middle EastWashington Times

History As It Happens: Israel and the Palestinians, the never-ending conflict

As U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his diplomatic mission to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza’s 2 million people, ordinary Israelis and Palestinians faced the consequences of another outbreak of violence in a never-ending conflict. More than 200 Palestinians, including dozens...
Middle EastWTOP

Egypt invites Palestinians, Israelis for further talks

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, Israeli media and an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
MilitaryYNET News

61 Hamas fighters killed in Gaza fighting, Palestinian paper says

Sixty-one Hamas fighters were killed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the terror organizations in Gaza that ended last Friday, the Palestinian daily Al-Quds reported Wednesday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. According to the report, eight of the 61, who were all members of the Hamas military wing,...
Militarykfgo.com

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank clash, Palestinians say

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. A few hundred Palestinians had gathered near Nablus in the northern West Bank to protest Israeli settlements. Some in the crowd, with their faces...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Why the newfound Palestinian unity baffles Israel

After turning the West Bank and Gaza into open-air prisons for several decades, separating Palestinians from their brethren living in the Green Line Israel, dividing families and friends, Tel Aviv was almost certain that it was close to erasing the Palestinian resistance against its occupation. But in the face of...
WorldTelegraph

An Israeli and a Palestinian made a film together – then their troubles began

It’s early morning in a scrubby Israeli neighborhood, and a boy is shot dead in the street. He is fixing up his brother’s car, and as he bends to change the wheel, two men pull up on a scooter and fire twice before zooming away. Children rush out. Parents follow. Amid the wailing, bystanders load the boy into a car to drive him to hospital. They know ambulances are always too slow, but for the boy it’s already late.
U.S. PoliticsColumbia Missourian

U.S. complicit in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire is thankfully holding, as of this writing, but the decades-long daily war of apartheid against Palestinians grinds on. The right-wing racist enterprise could ultimately collapse if unified Palestinian resistance continues — and all the more quickly, if the U.S. government finally ends its unconditional support of Israel. For long-term regional stability and social justice, a majority of leaders in both nations must finally see Palestinian lives as equally precious as those of all people.
Middle EastYNET News

Israelis and Palestinians need reconciliation

“Reconciliation is a promising alternative to so-called intractable conflicts such as the Israeli-Palestinian situation, where conflict resolution through peace agreements has failed because of the opposition of large segments of society” (Leiner, M. and AlDajani, I.M.S., 2019, ‘Reconciliation in the Middle of Conflict: An Approach to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict,’ Israel Palestine Journal, Vol. 24, No. 3)
PoliticsVoice of America

Calls for Israeli Accountability Dominate UN Session on Palestinians

GENEVA - A U.N. human rights council special session to address the human rights situation in Palestinian territory was dominated by calls for Israel to be held accountable for alleged abuses. No European or North American country was among the more than 60 member and observer states that supported the request.
HealthThe Jewish Press

WHO Accuses Israel of Violating Health Rights of Palestinians

The World Health Organization held a special session on Tuesday singling out and passing a resolution against Israel for allegedly violating the health rights of Palestinians. During the session, which took place in the context of the annual World Health Assembly, Israel was condemned in speeches by 25 countries, including Iran, Lebanon and Turkey.
Middle Eastwashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: The Long, Torturous Palestinian-Israeli Struggle

I have a 47-year history of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice and equality. It was in the spring of 1974, I was editor of the Muhammad Speaks newspaper when I first met Yasser Arafat, then-leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, when he addressed the United Nations General Assembly.