Israel: Israeli Palestinian journalists harassed and attacked
The I’lam - Arab Center for Media Freedom, Development and Research is supported by Palestinian intellectuals and journalists active in the fields of civil society, media and research. According to its latest report, released on 26 May, Israeli security forces are responsible for most of the attacks against journalists and media workers who were covering civilian demonstrations in the last few weeks in Arab Israeli cities as well as Jerusalem, despite them being clearly identified as media workers.www.ifj.org