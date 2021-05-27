Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 22:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 09:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Northeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 843 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported ongoing flooding on area streams from earlier thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alma, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Volland and Keene.