Tony Iommi’s Reason for Quitting Jethro Tull

Ozzy Osbourne has expressed his excitement at Randy Rhoads’ inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 class. "I'm so happy that Randy's genius, which we all saw from the beginning, is finally being recognized and that he is getting his due,” Osbourne admitted during a conversation with Sal Cirrincione of Premiere Radio Networks (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together. It's really great that Randy's family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way."