The two aircraft, which are owned by Scoot, have yet to be inducted into revenue service. Their schedules have yet to be published either. According to Singapore Airlines Group's annual report for the year ended March 31, 2021, Scoot will add ten A321-200NXs by the end of March 2022. The low-cost carrier of the group has six aircraft on firm order from Airbus (including the two already delivered), while the remaining four will most likely come from lessors.