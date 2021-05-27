Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Walsh renews Syracuse mayoral bid as an independent

By Hayley Foran
spectrumlocalnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has officially renewed his bid for city mayor after collecting enough signatures to land on an independent line on the ballot, according to a statement from his campaign. The statement said that Walsh submitted more than 2,500 signatures of city residents to the Board of Elections...

