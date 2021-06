5 Growth Stocks To Watch Now That Have Recently Reported Strong Quarter Earnings. If you are investing in growth stocks today, you may find that they seem to be having nearly the same momentum as they did in the stock market last year. After a rather underwhelming start for these growth names this year, it appears that growth stocks are back in favor. If you’re looking for stocks that could help you weather through the storms while contributing to your overall portfolio, could these tech stocks be great investments?