Naomi Osaka Boycotts The Press

“I am writing this to say that I am not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I am not going to subject myself to people who doubt me. I believe the whole situation is kicking a person while they are down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it. Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple journalists have interviewed me since I was young so I have a friendly relationship with them. However if the organizations think they can just keep saying, “do press or you’re gonna be fired”, and continue to ignore the mental health of athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh. Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.”