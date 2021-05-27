Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Boycotts The Press

By Matthew Willis
substack.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am writing this to say that I am not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I am not going to subject myself to people who doubt me. I believe the whole situation is kicking a person while they are down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it. Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple journalists have interviewed me since I was young so I have a friendly relationship with them. However if the organizations think they can just keep saying, “do press or you’re gonna be fired”, and continue to ignore the mental health of athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh. Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.”

theracquet.substack.com
Tenniscapradio.org

Naomi Osaka Quits French Open

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to journalist Jon Wertheim about tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open after facing penalties and fines for her decision to boycott media. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Naomi Osaka, the second-ranked woman...
Tennisvaughantoday.ca

County Press Conferences | Naomi Osaka’s decision provoked reactions

Naomi Osaka’s decision not to participate in press conferences during the French Open was an inevitable, albeit somewhat inconvenient, topic of debate, as the tournament’s media day was revealed in an unusual way by videoconferencing. “I understand why she did it.” Second seeded Roland Garros, Daniel Medvedev, said, “I respect...
Los Angeles, CANewsbug.info

Helene Elliott: Why Naomi Osaka's news conference boycott is a major tennis talking point

LOS ANGELES — When nine women rebelled against the sexism and meager pay that prevailed in professional tennis and formed their own tour in 1970, they turned to the media to publicize their cause. In addition to making appearances at shopping centers and tennis clubs, they'd meet with sports editors at newspapers in each city they visited and urge local TV stations to cover their events, forging relationships that were instrumental to the growth of women's tennis.
TennisMic

Naomi Osaka skipping press at the French Open is a radical act of self-preservation

There’s something unnatural about the way athletes are expected to sit through press conferences as a part of their jobs. It’s an antiquated form of etiquette that we don’t seem to question. Obviously after a triumph the forced sit downs are more revelatory, and can make for entertaining or relatable moments with the athletes — but after a devastating loss, why does anyone think it’s their right to prod about how it happened? It’s a classic, “I don’t come to your job…” kind of moment. It’s also a very specific kind of press circus inherent to sports. Hollywood celebrities are certainly subjected to a litany of mentally harmful press, but no one is asking them why they didn’t win the Oscar.
Tennistalesbuzz.com

ESPN’s Pam Shriver criticizes USTA for Naomi Osaka fiasco

Pam Shriver, ESPN’s top tennis commentator and a Hall of Famer, wrote a letter to top USTA officials denouncing their role in a statement that led to Naomi Osaka’s sad withdrawal from the French Open. Osaka, 23, withdrew Monday a day after winning her first-round match due to a statement...
Tennischatsports.com

BREAKING: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Roland Garros because of media boycott drama

Naomi Osaka, Roland Georges Garros, US Open, Paris, University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne. Even though Naomi Osaka decided to skip press conferences at the 2021 French Open in order to focus on her tennis, the result of her decision backfired. The four-time Grand Slam champion has been all over the news these days, as the media, tennis fans and players are commenting on whether or not she’s doing the right thing. One day after winning her first-round match in Paris and getting warnings that she could be defaulted from the tournament, the 23-year-old is announcing a shocking decision to withdraw.
Tennistennis.com

Amid press conference controversy, Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open

A day after her first-round win at Roland Garros—one surrounded by controversy, given her pre-tournament decision to skip press conferences—world No. 2 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

Naomi Osaka Fined, At Risk Of Default From French Open for Press Policy

Naomi Osaka has an aura of her own, which is evident from her media and on-court interviews. The World No. 2 and four-time Grand Slam champion slammed a door on any more of that when she announced via social media that she won’t be participating in the mandatory interviews at the French Open. It’s a decision which has had the attention of the whole tennis world, all four Grand Slam tournaments issued a joint response.
TennisSan Francisco Chronicle

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, will take break from play

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would take a break from competition, a sharp turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”. Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email that...
Tennistennis-tourtalk.com

Osaka Pulls Out Of Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros on Monday evening. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion from Japan was fined $15,000 after she did not conduct a post-match press conference following her first-round win against Romanian Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday. The four Grand Slam organisers reacted strongly to Osaka’s move,...
Tennisblackchronicle.com

Naomi Osaka Ditches Press To Prioritize Her Mental Health In Open Letter

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka announces she will not attend any press briefings during the Roland Garros tournament in Paris. Osaka pinned a candid letter to her followers explaining why she’s opted out of press in an effort to protect her mental health before her matches. Osaka has arguably become one...
TennisPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not do any press during the French Open, citing her “mental health.” Days later, giving far more grace than she has received, Osaka posted a statement to her Instagram account announcing her plan to withdraw from the tournament to “minimize” distractions.